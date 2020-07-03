e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Police brutality’ during Covid-19 lockdown: Mumbai police denies allegations

‘Police brutality’ during Covid-19 lockdown: Mumbai police denies allegations

Firdause Irani, advocate and human rights activist, claimed that he himself, his wife and their two sons were assaulted by the local police personnel and civic officials outside their residence at Goregaon (West) on April 16 for no apparent reason.

mumbai Updated: Jul 03, 2020 18:26 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Police officers walk along an empty road during a lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus in Mumbai, India.
Police officers walk along an empty road during a lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)
         

In an affidavit filed before the Bombay high court (HC), the Mumbai Police has refuted the allegations that a porter was stopped and assaulted by police personnel busy enforcing lockdown restrictions, which were imposed since end-March to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in south Mumbai, and he later succumbed to the injuries.

Iqbal Gani Avalkar, an inspector attached to south Mumbai’s JJ Marg police station, has filed the affidavit in reply to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate and human rights activist, Firdause Irani, who claimed that he himself, his wife and their two sons were assaulted by the local police personnel and civic officials outside their residence at Goregaon (West) on April 16 for no apparent reason.

Irani claimed that there have been several instances of police excesses under the guise of enforcing lockdown restrictions and cited a report of a human rights organisation that estimated the death toll at 15, including two from Mumbai, in a bid to bolster his argument.

The Mumbai victims were identified as Sameer Jamal Khan and Raju Velu Devendra. Khan and Devendra died after being allegedly assaulted by south Mumbai and Juhu police station personnel, respectively.

Avalkar has claimed that Khan, who was carrying a refrigerator and two bundles of clothes on a handcart to Mumbai’s Null Bazaar neighbourhood, was not stopped by any police personnel while citing closed-circuit TV (CCTV) footage as evidence.

Dattatray Bhargude, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Mumbai Police, filed an affidavit stating that the investigation into Devendra’s death has not proceeded further, as the family members of the deceased did not come forward to record their statements, despite repeated requests.

The ACP also pleaded his inability to issue summons to eye-witnesses, as the spot, where the incident occurred, is still off-limits because it has been declared a containment zone for Covid-19 patients.

A two-member division bench, comprising chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice NJ Jamadar, adjourned Irani’s petition for two weeks in a bid to enable Mumbai Police to file an affidavit in reply to the petitioner’s allegations.

On Tuesday, Irani pointed out to the court that after the April 16 incident he has received hundreds of complaints from people having faced similar police excesses during the lockdown restrictions.

top news
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
20 people, mostly Sikh pilgrims, feared dead as train rams bus in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura
20 people, mostly Sikh pilgrims, feared dead as train rams bus in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura
‘Do judges want to run govt?’: Andhra Pradesh speaker kicks up a row
‘Do judges want to run govt?’: Andhra Pradesh speaker kicks up a row
At $500 billion, India has world’s fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
At $500 billion, India has world’s fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
DRDO to name wards in largest Covid hospital after martyred soldiers
DRDO to name wards in largest Covid hospital after martyred soldiers
Your happy 40 or 47?: Yuvraj trolls Harbhajan on his birthday
Your happy 40 or 47?: Yuvraj trolls Harbhajan on his birthday
‘Political harassment’: Ahmed Patel slams govt on Priyanka Gandhi bungalow row
‘Political harassment’: Ahmed Patel slams govt on Priyanka Gandhi bungalow row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In