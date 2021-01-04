e-paper
Police orders inquiry after video of cop beating man inside Atal tunnel goes viral

In the video, seen by HT, the officer on duty can been seen kicking the man, who is seen squatting, inside the tunnel as the traffic moved slowly. The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 04:18 IST
Ht Correspondent
Ht Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The incident took place on Saturday, the police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday, the police said on Sunday.(Representational )
         

A probe has been ordered after officials of the Himachal Pradesh police were seen thrashing a man inside the Atal tunnel in a video that has been widely circulated on social media.

“One person was from border road organization and one cop from Himachal Pradesh police, we have initiated inquiry into the matter,” said Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh.

Officials said several incidents of hooliganism have been reported from the tunnel since it was inaugurated.

“Numerous incidents of tourist dancing with loud music inside the tunnel have been reported to the police. Tourists don’t keep a check on the speed limits inside the tunnel,” officials said.

