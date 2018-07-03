Political parties can adopt meritorious students, observes Madras high court

The Madras high court on Tuesday observed that political parties that sympathised with students who attempt or commit suicide over failure to get medical seats can adopt meritorious students of poor economic background who cannot afford the fees and help them pursue education.

Justice N Kirubakaran made the oral observation during the hearing of a batch of petitions related to nativity certificates after a counsel submitted that some students were committing suicide upset over not getting medical seats.

The judge said if members of each political party adopt at least 10 candidates who are poor and meritorious, they would become a role model to others in society. They can even mention it in their election manifestoes.

The petitioners have alleged that many students from other states have been allotted MBBS seats in Tamil Nadu based on nativity certificates obtained ‘fraudulently’, adversely affecting the scope of students from Tamil Nadu.

In his interim order on the petitions, Justice Kirubakaran said though it was clear that a total number of 1,250 students had applied for medical seats in Tamil Nadu, it was not known whether they have applied in other states also.

He then directed Assistant Solicitor General G Karthikeyan to submit a report after enquiry based on a list provided by the petitioners.

The Judge posted the matter to July 6 for further hearing.