Political row erupts over infants’ deaths

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 01:16 IST

Jaipur/Lucknow: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday insisted that his government is sensitive and that there should be no politicisation of the death of over 100 infants at a Kota hospital as he faced severe criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati over the issue.

“There should no politics over the issue. Infant mortality at the hospital is steadily decreasing. We will try to reduce it further. It is on our top priority that mothers and children remain in good health,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

Gehlot’s remarks came as Mayawati hit out at Rajasthan’s ruling Congress. Mayawati also questioned Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s silence over the deaths. She added if Priyanka Gandhi does not meet mothers of the dead children, then her meetings with the kin of the victims of violence during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in Uttar Pradesh will be “construed as pure theatrics”.

“The death of 100 children in Rajasthan’s Kota district is very sad and painful. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his government are still insensitive, disinterested and irresponsible, which is highly condemnable,” Mayawati tweeted.

In New Delhi, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey said Sonia Gandhi is very concerned about the deaths and Gehlot has sent a detailed report to her. Pandey’s comments came after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi. After meeting Sonia, Pandey said, “Sonia ji wanted to know the reasons of the deaths. It is a very sad situation and the Chief Minister has been asked to act on the report. The BJP allegation is untrue as the inquiry is on and those responsible will be punished.”

Gehlot insisted the Congress government established the first Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for children in Rajasthan in 2003. “We also established an ICU for children in Kota in 2011.”

Gehlot said the aim of “Nirogi Rajasthan [healthy Rajasthan]” was a priority for the government and an expert team from the Centre could further help improve health services in the state.

“We are ready to improve medical services in the state through discussions and cooperation with an expert team from the Centre,” he said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said he has spoken to Gehlot and assured him of all possible support to prevent further deaths. He added a multi-disciplinary expert team of top paediatricians was being sent to Kota.