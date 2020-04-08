Popular Kerala actor shows how to make a mask in 9 minutes

kerala

Acclaimed south Indian actor Indrans, known for his comic roles, on Tuesday displayed his life skills to the inmates of Thiruvananthapuram’s central jail by making personal protective equipment such as a mask in nine minutes amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak across the country.

Indrans (64) rose to the occasion and unpacked his erstwhile professional skills --- he was a tailor before trying his hand as a comedian on the silver screen -- as he sought to train anyone who wants to make masks on a mass scale.

“Anyone can make a mask. You don’t need crowd medicine stores and exhaust their stocks, especially when the frontline workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic need them desperately. The need of the hour is some basic tailoring skills and only nine minutes of your time,” he said.

He urged people to make masks with old thick clothes and avoid non-woven fabric. “We can recycle some of our old clothes. Layers of clothes can be added to make a mask stronger,” he added.

Indrans’ mask-making video has gone viral in social media after the Kerala Social Security Mission posted it online. In the video, Indrans is seen giving step-by-step instructions to make a mask, urging people to make it at home. He also gave tips on how to wear a mask.

“Usually, people forget their roots after they attain superstardom. But you’re an exception,” wrote one of his fans, as Indrans has always been known for down-to-earth personality.

The actor, who won the best actor’s award at the South Asian International Films last year for his stellar performance in the Malayalam movie, Veyilmarangal, said that he would impart tailoring lessons to the needy. In 2018, he won the best actor award for his role in the Malayalam movie, Aalorukkam.

Indrans made his debut in films as a costume designer but later found his métier as a comedian. He has starred in over 500 films to date.

The inmates at all three central and district jails have been engaged in making masks. Over one lakh masks were handed over to the state government two days ago and the jail authorities are planning to ramp up the production of masks and hand sanitisers to prevent the Covid-19 outbreak.

Kerala has reported 336 Covid-19 positive cases and two deaths till Tuesday evening.