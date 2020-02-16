Population control bill must to retain Hindu’s majority status: Giriraj Singh

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 19:53 IST

Union Cabinet minister Giriraj Singh repeated his demand for a legislation to control India’s population during an event organized in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Sunday and said that if a law to control the population was not enacted, the Hindus will become minorities in India.

Singh, who is known for his strong pro-Hindutva views, however, didn’t spell out the details of this legislation he has proposed on several occasions.

“Population control bill is the need of the hour,” he said, and added that some localities in the state of Uttar Pradesh had lost their “Hindu” origin names to “Muslim” ones due to the community’s population increasing faster than that of the Hindus.

Singh was addressing hundreds of listeners at the even named ‘Dharm Samvad’ at the Chaudhary Charan Singh University organized in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act by Sanskritik Gaurav Sansthan and Sanskar Bharti.

Giriraj Singh said he was not a Hindu hardliner and said ‘Jo kattar hai, unse meri takkar hai’, meaning, “I am opposed to the radicals”. Elaborating further, he said “When I talk about Hindus, people call me a hardliner but when Salman Khurshid (Congress leader) visits Shaheen Bagh (anti-CAA protest site in Delhi led by the Muslims) and talks about Muslims, he is considered a secular.”

Singh described the Centre’s move to abrogate Section 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and its separate constitution, as a “correction of the mistakes” made by the previous governments.

Referring to monuments built by the Mughals in India, he said, “The Red Fort was built by robbers.”

Commenting on the Centre’s decision to amend the citizenship act, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a leader “who cares about the natives of India unlike Nehru who didn’t do much while Indians suffered.”

Former dean of the law department of CCS University Chitra Singh, too, addressed the event and claimed the protests at Shaheen Bagh were sponsored by money power.

“Women sitting in Shaheen Bagh know nothing about the CAA. They are getting paid to sit there,” she said.