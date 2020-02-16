e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Population control bill must to retain Hindu’s majority status: Giriraj Singh

Population control bill must to retain Hindu’s majority status: Giriraj Singh

Singh was addressing hundreds of listeners at the even named ‘Dharm Samvad’ at the Chaudhary Charan Singh University organized in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 19:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Giriraj Singh seeks a law to control country’s population.
Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Giriraj Singh seeks a law to control country’s population. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Union Cabinet minister Giriraj Singh repeated his demand for a legislation to control India’s population during an event organized in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Sunday and said that if a law to control the population was not enacted, the Hindus will become minorities in India.

Singh, who is known for his strong pro-Hindutva views, however, didn’t spell out the details of this legislation he has proposed on several occasions.

“Population control bill is the need of the hour,” he said, and added that some localities in the state of Uttar Pradesh had lost their “Hindu” origin names to “Muslim” ones due to the community’s population increasing faster than that of the Hindus.

Singh was addressing hundreds of listeners at the even named ‘Dharm Samvad’ at the Chaudhary Charan Singh University organized in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act by Sanskritik Gaurav Sansthan and Sanskar Bharti.

Giriraj Singh said he was not a Hindu hardliner and said ‘Jo kattar hai, unse meri takkar hai’, meaning, “I am opposed to the radicals”. Elaborating further, he said “When I talk about Hindus, people call me a hardliner but when Salman Khurshid (Congress leader) visits Shaheen Bagh (anti-CAA protest site in Delhi led by the Muslims) and talks about Muslims, he is considered a secular.”

Singh described the Centre’s move to abrogate Section 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and its separate constitution, as a “correction of the mistakes” made by the previous governments.

Referring to monuments built by the Mughals in India, he said, “The Red Fort was built by robbers.”

Commenting on the Centre’s decision to amend the citizenship act, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a leader “who cares about the natives of India unlike Nehru who didn’t do much while Indians suffered.”

Former dean of the law department of CCS University Chitra Singh, too, addressed the event and claimed the protests at Shaheen Bagh were sponsored by money power.

“Women sitting in Shaheen Bagh know nothing about the CAA. They are getting paid to sit there,” she said.

tags
top news
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
From Education minister to Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats
From Education minister to Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats
CISF gives CPR, saves 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport
CISF gives CPR, saves 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport
‘Should I quit?’: When ex-PM Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Alhuwalia
‘Should I quit?’: When ex-PM Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Alhuwalia
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news