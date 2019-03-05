Post Pulwama, Navy chief Admiral Lanba warns of sea-borne terror attack

Three weeks after the Pulwama terror attack, Indian Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba has warned that terrorists are being trained to carry out sea-borne attacks on India.

“We also have reports of terrorists being trained to carry out operations in various modus operandi including through the medium of the sea,” Admiral Lanba said in Delhi on Tuesday at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue, ANI reported.

The 26/11 terror attack was carried out by ten sea-borne terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba who hijacked an Indian fishing trawler to reach Mumbai and unleash mayhem.

The Navy chief did not name Pakistan as he said, “India, however, faces a far more serious version of this state-sponsored terrorism. We have all witnessed the horrific scale of extremists attack on Indian state of J&K, just 3 weeks ago. This violence was perpetuated by extremists, aided by a state which seeks to destabilise India.”

Admiral Lanba said the Indo-Pacific region now faces a major terror threat.

“The Indo-Pacific region has witnessed multiple forms of terrorism in recent years and few countries in this part of world have been spared by this cause. Global nature which terrorism has acquired in recent times has further enhanced the scope of this threat.”

Relations between India and Pakistan have plunged following the Pulwama suicide bombing which killed 40 CRPF troopers. India retaliated with an air strike on February 26 on a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Balakot in Pakistan. On February 27, Pakistan responded by sending its warplanes that were engaged by Indian Air Force fighter jets.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 plane had to bail out after his MiG 21 was brought down. He was captured by Pakistani troops and spent almost 60 hours in captivity before being released Friday night.

India’s armed forces continue to be on high alert amid ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

