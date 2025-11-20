Power tussle in Karnataka? Shivakumar loyalists head to Delhi amid CM post buzz

Loyalists of Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar have reportedly headed to New Delhi amid speculation of a power tussle in the Karnataka Congress. The development comes a day after Shivakumar hinted at stepping down from the Karnataka Congress post and making way for others. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar(ANI)

According to news agency PTI, Congress minister N Chaluvarayaswamy and MLAs Iqbal Hussain, H C Balakrishna and S R Srinivas were headed to Delhi to meet the top Congress brass, and 12 more MLAs were likely to join them in Delhi on Friday.

The development comes amid rising speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka, coinciding with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completing two-and-a-half years in office.

Shivakumar on Karnataka Congress chief post

On Wednesday, DK Shivakumar hinted at soon quitting as the Congress party's Karnataka unit chief. He said it was "immaterial" whether he was around or not, further calling for an opportunity to others.

"I cannot hold the post permanently. It has already been 5.5 years, and in March, it will be six years," the deputy chief minister had said. "Others should be given an opportunity. But I will be in the leadership. Don't worry, I will be at the frontline," he said, adding that he wanted to set up 100 party offices during his tenure.

2023 Congress win and rotational CM arrangement

After the Congress registered a decisive win in the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023, there was speculation that both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were eyeing the CM post. When the government was formed, Siddaramaiah got the top post and Shivakumar was made his deputy.

However, reports at the time suggested a possible “rotational chief minister” arrangement under which Shivakumar would take over after two and a half years. However, the Congress never officially confirmed this.

With Siddaramaiah completing half his term, speculation has resurfaced about a possible change in Karnataka’s chief minister.

Siddaramaiah dismisses speculation of CM change

Even as Shivakumar loyalists' reported trip to Delhi adds fuel to the speculation surrounding the Karnataka CM post, Siddaramaiah has clarified that there would be no leadership change in the state.

When asked if he will continue at the top spot for five years, Siddaramaiah said, "This is an unnecessary debate. Only after it was said that the cabinet can be reshuffled after two and a half years, the issue of changing the Chief Minister has come to the fore. The party leaders need to take a decision on the cabinet reshuffle. There are a total of 34 ministerial posts, out of which two posts are vacant. These vacant ministerial positions will be filled during the cabinet reshuffle."

During his remarks in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar on Thursday, the chief minister said that his power is "secure".