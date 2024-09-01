Pradhan suggests changing name of 156-year-old Odisha university; triggers row

Bhubaneshwar: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday suggested changing the name of 156-year-old Ravenshaw University in Odisha’s Cuttack, the oldest higher educational institution in the state, triggering a row. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo)

Speaking at a function in Cuttack to mark local self-governance day, Pradhan questioned the role of TE Ravenshaw, after whom the state university has been named, raising questions about his role during the infamous Na’ Aanka famine in 1866, when 3 million of the state perished to the tragedy.

“There is a need for a name change. What did Ravenshaw, after whom the university is named, do during the famine hurt Odia? It is a matter of pride,” the education minister said.

He added, “The devastating famine of 1866 had taken place in Odisha during the tenure of TE Raveneshaw as the British Commissioner of the state. Many Odia people had perished in the famine. The calamity had occurred due to the administrative failure of the British authorities, including TE Ravenshaw.”

However, he said that it was his personal opinion. “Intellectuals in Odisha should mull over it. There should be debates over the matter.”

Ravanshaw had established the college, which was named after him later, in Cuttack City in 1868.

The Union minister’s proposal to change the name evoked sharp reactions from its former students as well as educationists. “The name of Ravenshaw University should not be changed. Ravenshaw is not a name; rather, it is a way of life. It has more than 100 years of history behind it….The minister’s statement is unrealistic,” said Hemendra Narayan Das, a former student of Ravenshaw University.

Satyakam Mishra, a former student and administrator of the university, said those who know about the contribution of Ravenshaw will never say that the university named after him should be changed. “If our students have read Odia, it’s because of Ravenshaw…” said Mishra.

“Those who don’t know about Ravenshaw’s contribution will talk about famine. The famine didn’t occur due to Ravenshaw…He played a great role in spreading education in Odisha,” added Mishra.

Former Odisha chief secretary and an alumnus of the university, Sahadeb Sahoo, said Ravenshaw never tormented people. “He played a great role in spreading education in Odisha. People honoured him by naming the prestigious college after him. There is no need to change the name…” he said.

Supporting Pradhan’s suggestion, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Cuttack Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab said the name should be changed to uphold the state’s self-dignity. “Names of many famous roads and places have already been changed. What is wrong with it?” he said.

Odia intellectual Pradyumna Satpathy, showing support, thanked Pradhan for the suggestion. “As a true Odia, the minister has raised the issue to uphold our asmita (self-respect). I support his suggestion fully.”