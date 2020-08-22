e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Pranab Mukherjee deeply comatose, on ventilator support’: Hospital

‘Pranab Mukherjee deeply comatose, on ventilator support’: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his residence a day before.

india Updated: Aug 22, 2020 12:07 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Pranab Mukherjee served as India's 13th president from 2012 to 2017.
Pranab Mukherjee served as India’s 13th president from 2012 to 2017.(HT Photo)
         

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition continued to remain stable for third consecutive day on Saturday, said Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

“The condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support,” the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmistha, had tweeted an emotional post on August 15, remembering last year’s Independence Day celebrations with her father.

“In his childhood, my dad & my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind,” she tweeted.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his residence a day before. He has also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). His health parameters are being closely monitored by a team of doctors at the hospital.

Mukherjee served as India’s 13th president from 2012 to 2017.

