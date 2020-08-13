e-paper
Home / India News / Former President Pranab Mukherjee in coma, vital parametres stable: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee in coma, vital parametres stable: Hospital

The former President was admitted to the R&R hospital after testing positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19. He underwent a brain surgery on Monday after a clot was discovered.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 09:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former President Pranab Mukherjee has been admitted to Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee has been admitted to Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)
         

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is in a comatose state, but his vital parametres are stable, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Thursday morning.

Mukherjee’s condition remains unchanged and he continues to be on ventilatory support, it further said.

The former President was admitted to the R&R hospital after testing positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19. He underwent a brain surgery on Monday after a clot was discovered.

His son Abhijit tweeted on Thursday asked people to stop circulating fake news about Mukherjee’s health. “Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News,” he said.

 

Mukherjee’s daughter Shamistha also said that rumours should not be spread about the former President.

 

On Wednesday, she had shared a prayer on Twitter. “Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns,” Sharmistha had tweeted.

Mukherjee, 84, had said on Monday on Twitter that he tested positive for Covid-19.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19,” Mukherjee had tweeted.

Mukherjee, who was the India’s president between 2012 and 2017, had been keeping his public interactions at a minimal level after the coronavirus pandemic swept cross the country.

PM Modi to launch another major direct tax reform to benefit taxpayers
Shah Faesal reached out to NSA before he quit party; open to IAS return
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
Harassment charges left out of FIR in UP scholar’s death case
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
