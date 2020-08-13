Former President Pranab Mukherjee in coma, vital parametres stable: Hospital

india

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 09:46 IST

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is in a comatose state, but his vital parametres are stable, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Thursday morning.

Mukherjee’s condition remains unchanged and he continues to be on ventilatory support, it further said.

The former President was admitted to the R&R hospital after testing positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19. He underwent a brain surgery on Monday after a clot was discovered.

His son Abhijit tweeted on Thursday asked people to stop circulating fake news about Mukherjee’s health. “Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News,” he said.

My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable !

Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News . — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 13, 2020

Mukherjee’s daughter Shamistha also said that rumours should not be spread about the former President.

Rumours about my father is false. Request, esp’ly to media, NOT to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital🙏 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 13, 2020

On Wednesday, she had shared a prayer on Twitter. “Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns,” Sharmistha had tweeted.

Mukherjee, 84, had said on Monday on Twitter that he tested positive for Covid-19.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19,” Mukherjee had tweeted.

Mukherjee, who was the India’s president between 2012 and 2017, had been keeping his public interactions at a minimal level after the coronavirus pandemic swept cross the country.