e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pranab Mukherjee still on ventilator, being closely monitored: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee still on ventilator, being closely monitored: Hospital

The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Monday and was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain.

india Updated: Aug 16, 2020 02:12 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pranab Mukherjee’s office also posted pictures of the former president unfurling the national flag on Independence Day in the past and wishing fellow citizens on the day.
Pranab Mukherjee’s office also posted pictures of the former president unfurling the national flag on Independence Day in the past and wishing fellow citizens on the day.(HT Photo)
         

The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Saturday and he continued to be on ventilator support, doctors attending on him said.

They said his vital and clinical parameters are stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists.

The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Monday and was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for Covid-19. “The condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged . He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists,” the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee’s office also posted pictures of the former president unfurling the national flag on Independence Day in the past and wishing fellow citizens on the day. “On behalf of #CitizenMukherjee, his office recalls some of the recent Independence Day celebrations, he so enthusiastically participated in and would have never missed.”

His daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee also tweeted pictures of Mukherjee unfurling the national flag in the past. “In his childhood, my dad and my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist the tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home.,” she tweeted.

tags
top news
Dhoni calls time on storied career, Raina follows former India skipper
Dhoni calls time on storied career, Raina follows former India skipper
At Home event Prez Kovind hails 26 Covid warriors
At Home event Prez Kovind hails 26 Covid warriors
Delhi courts may open on a rotational basis from September 1, says HC
Delhi courts may open on a rotational basis from September 1, says HC
Health dept introduces SOPs for effective surveillance in containment zones
Health dept introduces SOPs for effective surveillance in containment zones
‘Maharashtra is India’s Covid capital,’ says Fadnavis, offers containment tips
‘Maharashtra is India’s Covid capital,’ says Fadnavis, offers containment tips
‘His leadership will be hard to match’: Ganguly pays tribute to MS Dhoni
‘His leadership will be hard to match’: Ganguly pays tribute to MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In