Pray for an early release of Mufti, Abdullahs: Rajnath Singh

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 01:18 IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that he is praying for the early release of three former chief ministers of Jammu&Kashmir from their detention and hoping that they will contribute to normalizing situation in Kashmir.

Dozens of politicians, including three former chief ministers -- Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah of National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) -- were placed under preventive detention soon after the Modi government reorganized and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories on August 5 last year.

In an interview to news agency IANS, Singh said, “Kashmir has been peaceful. The situation is improving and these decisions (release of politicians from detention) will also be finalized. The government has not tortured anyone.” Defending the government’s decision, he said certain steps had been taken in the interests of Kashmir. “Everybody should welcome it,” he said.

Singh said he will pray for the early release of the Abdullahs and Mufti. “I pray that once they are out, they work and contribute towards improvement of the situation in Kashmir,” he said.

Singh drew accolades in Kashmir while he was the Home Minister in the previous government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for his uprightness and kindness.