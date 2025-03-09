Pregnant woman goes to record statement, raped by constable in front of son

Jaipur: A 32-year-old pregnant woman in Jaipur was allegedly raped by a constable from the Sanganer police station in front of her minor son on Saturday when she had gone to record her statement against a neighbour for thrashing her, police said. The incident took place at a hotel in the capital city (Jaipur) when the accused constable of the Sanganer police station, Bhaga Ram (48), asked her come with him to record a statement over an FIR ((HT file photo for representation)

“The incident took place at a hotel in the capital city (Jaipur) when the accused constable of the Sanganer police station, Bhaga Ram (48), asked her come with him to record a statement over an FIR (first information report) against her neighbour, which she had lodged on Friday night,” said additional police commissioner (AdCP), Vinod Kumar Sharma, adding Ram is being interrogated by the police.

The officer said that the woman, with her three-year-old son lodged an FIR against one of her neighbours for beating her on Friday night over a verbal dispute. “On Saturday morning Ram went to the woman’s house and asked her to come with him to the police station to record the statement. But he instead took the woman and her son to a hotel. He kept her hostage in that hotel till night and raped her repeatedly. Later, he also threatened to harm her if she lodged any FIR,” Sharma said.

The woman approached the commissioner of police (CP) Biju George Joseph on the same night, who helped her lodge a complaint against Ram under various sections of rape, blackmailing, and abduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The woman’s medical examination was conducted. We are also interrogating the accused. Necessary action will be taken soon,” Sharma said.