e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

President Kovind pays tribute to victims of 26/11 terror attacks on 11th anniversary

Mumbai had come to a standstill on this day 11 years ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2019 09:25 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
President Ram Nath Kovind remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
President Ram Nath Kovind remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (ANI )
         

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on its eleventh anniversary and said that the nation is committed to defeating all forms of terrorism.

“On the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, we remember everyone who lost their lives and mourn with their families. A grateful nation salutes the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice. We remain firm in our resolve to defeat all forms of terrorism,” he tweeted.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on this day 11 years ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

The ghastly attacks lasted for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300.

tags
top news
Activist, who visited Sabarimala in Jan, attacked with chili powder on way to shrine
Activist, who visited Sabarimala in Jan, attacked with chili powder on way to shrine
Top court order on Sena-Cong-NCP plea over floor test in Maharashtra today
Top court order on Sena-Cong-NCP plea over floor test in Maharashtra today
How Opposition parties in Maharashtra put on the ‘We are 162’ show
How Opposition parties in Maharashtra put on the ‘We are 162’ show
Kidney,weighing 7.4 kg, removed from man’s body in Delhi hospital
Kidney,weighing 7.4 kg, removed from man’s body in Delhi hospital
Dead lizard found in Sabarimala offering, Kerala police order probe
Dead lizard found in Sabarimala offering, Kerala police order probe
‘Don’t want to get between India-China power struggle’: Sri Lanka president
‘Don’t want to get between India-China power struggle’: Sri Lanka president
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News