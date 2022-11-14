'If you become PM...?': President Murmu to school student on Children's Day. His reply

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday interacted with students from various schools at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Children's Day, which is observed on the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Murmu spoke with most students and inquired about their future goals. Murmu asked a student what he would do if he were appointed prime minister. "Will go against wrong things and proceed with what is good for the nation," the student responded. He further said, "Will ensure the nation's advancement."

Another student asked the president to come to her school, to which she replied, "I will."

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu assumed the role of an affable teacher & guide to students while interacting with them on Children’s Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President had served as an honorary teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur from 1994 to 1997. pic.twitter.com/9E132RCVWM — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022

A girl student expressed her desire to become a footballer, to which Murmu responded that she should work on improving India's position and that "sports" also play a role in giving an identity to the nation.

When the president asked another student what she aspires to be, the student replied, "First and foremost, a good citizen!" The girl went on to say she wanted to be a cardiologist, to which Murmu said she should serve the people of the country by becoming a doctor.

The president recalled her school days, stating that there were no basic facilities such as table chairs or any cement floor in the school. "We will face difficulties at every stage of our lives," Murmu said.

From 1994 to 1997, Murmu worked as an honorary teacher at the Sri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre in Rairangpur.