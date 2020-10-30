e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / President, PM Modi wish ‘peace and compassion’ on Milad-un-Nabi

President, PM Modi wish ‘peace and compassion’ on Milad-un-Nabi

Prophet Muhamad, the last messenger for the world according to Islam, was born on 12th Rabi ul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

india Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 13:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi(PTI)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Muslims across the world celebrate this occasion as the day of prosperity. Prophet Muhamad, the last messenger for the world according to Islam, was born on 12th Rabi ul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Here are the tweets from President Kovind, PM Modi and others on Milad-un-Nabi:

President Kovind

“On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. Let us follow his teachings and work for the well-being of society and peace & harmony in the country,” President Kovind tweeted.

 

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu

“Greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, a celebration to commemorate the birth of Prophet Mohammad. He showed the path of compassion, tolerance and universal brotherhood. May this pious occasion usher in peace, happiness & prosperity to everyone. #EidMiladUnNabi #EidMubarak,” the vice president tweeted.

 

PM Modi

“Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!” Modi tweeted.

 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

“On the occasion of #EidMiladUnNabi, may the spirit of kindness and brotherhood guide one and all. Heartiest wishes,” Congress leader tweeted.

 

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

“Eid-e-Milaad-Un-Nabi (s.a.w.) Mubarak,” Naqvi, the Union minority affairs minister, posted on Twitter.

 

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain

“Warm greetings on Milad-un-Nabi! May the divine blessings of Allah bring peace, harmony, brotherhood & prosperity in every part of the world,” Hussain, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said.

 
tags
top news
Eating out, grocery shopping more dangerous than air travel during Covid-19: Study
Eating out, grocery shopping more dangerous than air travel during Covid-19: Study
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
China focuses on building its own core tech as US curbs supply
China focuses on building its own core tech as US curbs supply
China tries to negotiate sweet deal to step back in Ladakh. India won’t bite
China tries to negotiate sweet deal to step back in Ladakh. India won’t bite
PM Modi pays homage to Keshubhai Patel, inaugurates ‘Arogya Van’ in Gujarat
PM Modi pays homage to Keshubhai Patel, inaugurates ‘Arogya Van’ in Gujarat
Congress must apologise: Javadekar after Pak minister’s Pulwama comments
Congress must apologise: Javadekar after Pak minister’s Pulwama comments
India and US discuss UNSC agenda, agree to work closely together
India and US discuss UNSC agenda, agree to work closely together
India urges Saudi Arabia to take ‘corrective steps’ over depiction of J&K in bank note
India urges Saudi Arabia to take ‘corrective steps’ over depiction of J&K in bank note
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In