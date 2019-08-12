President, PM wish people on Eid with messages of peace and happiness

india

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 08:51 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished people on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha or Bakrid as thousands of Muslims offered prayers across the country.

“Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters in India and abroad. Idu’I Zuha symbolizes love, fraternity and service to humanity. Let us commit ourselves to these universal values that represent our composite culture,” the President tweeted.

“My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak!” PM Modi tweeted.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the two most important festivals of the Islamic calendar, marking the willingness of Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son on God’s command.

They mark the holiday by slaughtering animals such as sheep and goats and the meat is shared among family and friends and also donated to the poor.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 08:51 IST