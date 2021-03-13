President Ram Nath Kovind, family attend Ganga Aarti in Varanasi
President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family for the first time attended the 'Ganga Aarti' at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were also present with the President during the much-revered aarti. President Kovind also offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi.
Nine priests of archaks performed the famous aarti, during which 18 girls were present as Riddhi Siddhi. Special arrangements were made by the authorities on the occasion as it was the maiden participation in the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi of the President. District magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said measures have been taken to maintain full-proof security in the district during the President's visit. Prohibitory order barring drone flying has been imposed in the district from March 13 to 15 for security.
The President arrived at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Saturday afternoon where he was welcomed by Patel and Adityanath.
Kovind is on a three-day tour in Uttar Pradesh from March 13 to March 15. On Sunday, the President has scheduled the visit to Chapki in the Sonbhadra district to grace the Vanvasi Samagam and inaugurate the newly constructed building of Seva Kunj Ashram. On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the inaugural session of the Jagram Forum organised by Dainik Jagran in Varanasi on the issues of Ganga, environment and the culture of India.
