PM Modi arrives in Vladivostok for his 3rd bilateral visit to Russia

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 05:25 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Vladivostok International Airport Wednesday for two-day Russia visit.

“PM @narendramodi was warmly welcomed at Vladivostok airport on his 3rd bilateral visit to Russia. Over the next 2 days, bilateral meeting with President Putin, participation at Eastern Economic Forum & meetings with other world leaders on the agenda,” the ministry of external affairs tweeted.

The prime minister received a guard of honour on his arrival in Vladivostok.

Before heading to Russia, the Prime Minister in his departure statement on Tuesday said he looks forward to discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that his visit also underlines the desire of the two countries to diversity and further strengthen bilateral relations

In Vladivostok, PM Modi will attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum as the chief guest at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I also look forward to meeting other global leaders attending the Eastern Economic Forum, and interacting with Indian Industry and business representatives participating in it,” Modi said.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives guard of honour, on his arrival in Vladivostok. He is on a 3-day visit to Russia. pic.twitter.com/o5AMKrd6zy — ANI (@ANI) 3 September 2019

The forum focuses on development of business and investment opportunities in the Russian Far East Region, and presents enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Russia in the region, he pointed out.

“Our strong partnership is complemented by a desire to promote a multi-polar world and the two countries closely cooperate towards this end in regional and multilateral fora,” Modi said in his departure statement.

The Prime Minister will also hold the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit with Putin.

Modi’s visit to the Russian Far East Region is the first by an Indian prime minister. “I look forward to discussing with my friend President Putin the entire gamut of our bilateral partnership as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the Prime Minister said in his departure statement ahead of his two-day visit beginning Wednesday.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 04:48 IST