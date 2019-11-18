e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

‘Soul of India’s federal structure’: PM Modi at Rajya Sabha’s 250th session

PM Modi said Rajya Sabha has both created and witnessed history and is a reflection of India’s diversity.

india Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Rajya Sabha is the soul of India’s federal structure. The prime minister was addressing the upper House of Parliament on its 250th session.

PM Modi said Rajya Sabha has both created and witnessed history. “Rajya Sabha is a reflection of our diversity, it gives an opportunity to people who are not in electoral politics to contribute to the country’s development,” he said.

Modi had said that the House has published many important legislations and it has been a “journey of ideas”. “Who can forget that it was through the Rajya Sabha that a stalwart like Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar could contribute even more to national progress,” PM Modi said.

 

Rajya Sabha, Modi said, enables furthering the spirit of cooperative federalism. He said the constitution inspires us to work for a Welfare State but also motivates us to work for the welfare of states.

Quoting former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said, “In 2003, Atal Ji had said that the Rajya Sabha may be the second house but no one should think of it as a secondary house. Today, I echo the sentiments of Atal Ji and add that the Rajya Sabha must be a vibrant supportive house for national progress.”

 

Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) were praised by the PM for “adhereing to” parliamentary norms.

“These parties [ NCP and BJD] have never ventured into the well. Yet, they have made their points very effectively. Much can be learnt from these practices,” PM Modi added.

On the eve of the landmark session, Rajya Sabha ‎chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had on Sunday met leaders of all political parties. He had highlighted the contribution of Rajya Sabha in transformation of India but said it still has “miles to go”.

To mark the landmark 250th session, the upper House held a discussion on the ‘Role of Rajya Sabha in Indian Polity: Need for Reform’ on Monday.

According to a Rajya Sabha Secretariat statement, a coin, a postal stamp and two publications, one of which would detail the house journey since 1952, will also be released to mark the occasion.

tags
top news
‘Soul of India’s federal structure’: PM Modi at Rajya Sabha’s 250th session
‘Soul of India’s federal structure’: PM Modi at Rajya Sabha’s 250th session
‘Operation over, patient dead’: Congress jabs govt on Kashmir violence
‘Operation over, patient dead’: Congress jabs govt on Kashmir violence
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP over forming govt, Governor is the ‘Raja’
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP over forming govt, Governor is the ‘Raja’
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Time for hip waders: Venice sees record 3rd exceptional tide
Time for hip waders: Venice sees record 3rd exceptional tide
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
trending topics
Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News