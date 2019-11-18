‘Soul of India’s federal structure’: PM Modi at Rajya Sabha’s 250th session

india

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:56 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Rajya Sabha is the soul of India’s federal structure. The prime minister was addressing the upper House of Parliament on its 250th session.

PM Modi said Rajya Sabha has both created and witnessed history. “Rajya Sabha is a reflection of our diversity, it gives an opportunity to people who are not in electoral politics to contribute to the country’s development,” he said.

Modi had said that the House has published many important legislations and it has been a “journey of ideas”. “Who can forget that it was through the Rajya Sabha that a stalwart like Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar could contribute even more to national progress,” PM Modi said.

Whenever it has been about national good, the Rajya Sabha has risen to the occasion and made a strong contribution.



It was believed that the Bill on Triple Talaq would not pass here but it did.



Even GST became a reality after it was passed in the Rajya Sabha: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 18, 2019

Rajya Sabha, Modi said, enables furthering the spirit of cooperative federalism. He said the constitution inspires us to work for a Welfare State but also motivates us to work for the welfare of states.

Quoting former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said, “In 2003, Atal Ji had said that the Rajya Sabha may be the second house but no one should think of it as a secondary house. Today, I echo the sentiments of Atal Ji and add that the Rajya Sabha must be a vibrant supportive house for national progress.”

The Rajya Sabha is about checks and balance. This is absolutely essential for our democracy. Debates have to be many and effective.



But, there is also a difference between:



Checking and clogging.



Balance and blocking: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 18, 2019

Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) were praised by the PM for “adhereing to” parliamentary norms.

“These parties [ NCP and BJD] have never ventured into the well. Yet, they have made their points very effectively. Much can be learnt from these practices,” PM Modi added.

On the eve of the landmark session, Rajya Sabha ‎chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had on Sunday met leaders of all political parties. He had highlighted the contribution of Rajya Sabha in transformation of India but said it still has “miles to go”.

To mark the landmark 250th session, the upper House held a discussion on the ‘Role of Rajya Sabha in Indian Polity: Need for Reform’ on Monday.

According to a Rajya Sabha Secretariat statement, a coin, a postal stamp and two publications, one of which would detail the house journey since 1952, will also be released to mark the occasion.