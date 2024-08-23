 Prime suspect in fake NCC camp sexual assault case dies by suicide | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Prime suspect in fake NCC camp sexual assault case dies by suicide

ByHT News Desk
Aug 23, 2024 01:04 PM IST

The accused had organised the fake NCC camp where an eighth-grade girl was sexually assaulted and several other girls were allegedly abused.

The prime suspect in the sexual assault of a schoolgirl at a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in Bargur area of Tamil Nadu died allegedly by suicide on Friday.

Around 41 students, including 17 girls, had participated in the fake NCC camp a week ago. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Around 41 students, including 17 girls, had participated in the fake NCC camp a week ago. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Police said that the suspect identified as Sivaraman consumed rat poison before his arrest on August 19. He was receiving treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Krishnagiri for a leg fracture, which he sustained while trying to escape from police.

He was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Salem due to deteriorating health and passed away today. Sivaraman was one of 11 individuals including school authorities, who were arrested by the Bargur All Women Police.

He had organised the fake NCC camp where an eighth-grade girl was sexually assaulted and several other girls were allegedly abused. Approximately 41 students including 17 girls, attended the camp. The assault was uncovered after the girl reported her trauma to her parents, who then filed a complaint with the police.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on August 21 said that it has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report about the sexual assault of a girl and sexual abuse of around 12 girls at a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri.

The commission said it directed the Chennai's director general of police (DGP) to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter.

On its part, the NCC has clarified that it did not conduct any camp in the area and that the person involved in the incident has no connection with it. The district administration, too, said that NCC was not involved in organising the camp.

The girls were being given counselling and psychological support through the district child protection unit. Their parents were also being given support and counselling.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

With PTI inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Prime suspect in fake NCC camp sexual assault case dies by suicide
