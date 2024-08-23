Prime suspect in fake NCC camp sexual assault case dies by suicide

The prime suspect in the sexual assault of a schoolgirl at a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in Bargur area of Tamil Nadu died allegedly by suicide on Friday. Around 41 students, including 17 girls, had participated in the fake NCC camp a week ago. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Police said that the suspect identified as Sivaraman consumed rat poison before his arrest on August 19. He was receiving treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Krishnagiri for a leg fracture, which he sustained while trying to escape from police.



He was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Salem due to deteriorating health and passed away today. Sivaraman was one of 11 individuals including school authorities, who were arrested by the Bargur All Women Police.

He had organised the fake NCC camp where an eighth-grade girl was sexually assaulted and several other girls were allegedly abused. Approximately 41 students including 17 girls, attended the camp. The assault was uncovered after the girl reported her trauma to her parents, who then filed a complaint with the police.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on August 21 said that it has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report about the sexual assault of a girl and sexual abuse of around 12 girls at a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri.

The commission said it directed the Chennai's director general of police (DGP) to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter.

On its part, the NCC has clarified that it did not conduct any camp in the area and that the person involved in the incident has no connection with it. The district administration, too, said that NCC was not involved in organising the camp.

The girls were being given counselling and psychological support through the district child protection unit. Their parents were also being given support and counselling.

