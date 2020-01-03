Flight instructor, trainee pilot killed in aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh

india

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:15 IST

A flight instructor and a trainee pilot were killed when a trainee aircraft of an aviation academy they were flying crashed in an agriculture field near Dhana airstrip in Sagar district on Friday evening, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ashok Makwana, flight instructor, and Piyush Chandel, trainee pilot.

Sagar Superintendent of police, Amit Sanghi, said, “The flight instructor Ashok Makwana and the trainee pilot Piyush Chandel both sustained serious injuries in the crash and later succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital. It appears that the crash took place due to heavy fog in the area as when the aircraft was landing it landed in the agriculture field nearby instead of the airstrip. However, it can be known only after an inquiry as to why the aircraft crashed. The aircraft belongs to Chimes Aviation Academy.”

He said a police team was rushed to the spot and an investigation was going on.

Dhana police out-post in charge Sanjay Baghel said, “The injured were rushed to a hospital by the police on coming to know about the incident in an ambulance but they couldn’t survive.”