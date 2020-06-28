Private hospitals can’t deny treating Covid-19 patients, those with symptoms in Karnataka

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 10:41 IST

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order, directing private hospitals not to deny treatment to patients with coronavirus and Covid-19 like symptoms.

“Non-compliance of this order will attract punishment under sections of Disaster Management Act 2005,” an order read.

Meanwhile, people coming from Maharashtra will be placed in seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine in Karnataka, the state government said.

People coming from other states will need to undergo 14-day home quarantine.