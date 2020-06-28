e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Private hospitals can’t deny treating Covid-19 patients, those with symptoms in Karnataka

Private hospitals can’t deny treating Covid-19 patients, those with symptoms in Karnataka

If any private hospital refuses to treat Covid-19 patients or those with related symptoms will face punishment under sections of Disaster Management Act 2005, the Karnataka government has said.

india Updated: Jun 28, 2020 10:41 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bengaluru
Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa took part in the launch of improving economic dynamism and accelerating MSME growth report by game national task force.
Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa took part in the launch of improving economic dynamism and accelerating MSME growth report by game national task force. (ANI File Photo )
         

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order, directing private hospitals not to deny treatment to patients with coronavirus and Covid-19 like symptoms.

“Non-compliance of this order will attract punishment under sections of Disaster Management Act 2005,” an order read.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

Meanwhile, people coming from Maharashtra will be placed in seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine in Karnataka, the state government said.

People coming from other states will need to undergo 14-day home quarantine.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ highlights: India can look its enemies in the eye, says PM Modi on Ladakh clashes
PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ highlights: India can look its enemies in the eye, says PM Modi on Ladakh clashes
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
Global Covid-19 cases cross 10-million mark, two-third infections reported in May-June
Global Covid-19 cases cross 10-million mark, two-third infections reported in May-June
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
LIVE: No one imagined that fight against Covid would go on for so long, says PM
LIVE: No one imagined that fight against Covid would go on for so long, says PM
After locust swarms seen in Delhi, neem leaves and firecrackers to chase pests
After locust swarms seen in Delhi, neem leaves and firecrackers to chase pests
Lauded for ‘Bhilwara Model’, Rajasthan city records 15 Covid-19 cases in a day
Lauded for ‘Bhilwara Model’, Rajasthan city records 15 Covid-19 cases in a day
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In