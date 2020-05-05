e-paper
Private offices with 33% staff allowed to open in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

india Updated: May 05, 2020 19:24 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
New Delhi, India - May 4, 2020: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia during an interview with Hindustan Times, at his office in Delhi Secretariat.
New Delhi, India - May 4, 2020: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia during an interview with Hindustan Times, at his office in Delhi Secretariat. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that private offices can open without any problem as the administration and the police have been given directions in this regard accordingly.

The minister took to Twitter to share the information about he received a complaint that some offices of private companies in Nehru Place were not allowed to open amid the lockdown.

“A complaint was received from Nehru Place today for not allowing offices of private companies to open. It has been made clear to the district administration and the police that no private office will be stopped from opening now. Only 33 per cent staff will be allowed in the office,” Sisodia tweeted.

From May 4, private offices can operate with up to 33 per cent strength as per the requirement, with the remaining persons working from home, according to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which are applicable during the extended lockdown period.

