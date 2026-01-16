Priya Kapur moves Supreme Court for Karisma–Sunjay Kapur divorce records

Months after industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s death, the legal battle over his vast estate continues to widen, with his third wife Priya Kapur now reportedly moving the Supreme Court to access documents linked to his earlier divorce from Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. Priya Kapur approaches Supreme Court seeking Karisma–Sunjay Kapur divorce documents

According to news agency ANI, Priya Kapur has approached the apex court seeking certified copies of all records related to the 2016 divorce proceedings between Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur.

Priya Kapur has sought the records to understand the financial settlements and child custody arrangements that were finalised between her late husband and his former wife, the report added. The move comes amid an escalating dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s inheritance.

A bench of Justice AS Chandurkar is expected to consider whether these confidential documents can be shared with her.

Children question ‘digital trail’ Meanwhile, as reported earlier by HT, Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur’s children – Samaira and Kiaan Kapur – have raised objections to alleged electronic records connected to the execution of their father’s will.

Sources cited in the HT report said the siblings flagged several loopholes in the “digital trail” placed before the Delhi high court by Priya Kapur. These records, which quickly circulated online and became the subject of television debates, reportedly indicate that Priya Kapur’s mobile phone was located in New Delhi on March 21, 2025.

That date has assumed significance because Priya Kapur stated in an affidavit before the Delhi high court that she was physically present in Gurugram on the same day, when Sunjay Kapur’s contested will was executed.

Possible implications If the discrepancy is authenticated and admitted by the court, it could prove crucial in a dispute involving an estate estimated at around ₹30,000 crore. Legal experts say such inconsistencies often invite closer scrutiny from courts.

“When an affidavit clashes with electronic evidence, courts become extremely cautious,” Advocate Swapnil Kothari said, adding: “Even a single inconsistency can lead to a re-examination of the larger narrative.”

Earlier court filings have also questioned the will’s authenticity, pointing to spelling mistakes, incorrect pronoun usage for the testator, and internal inconsistencies.

Criminal action sought against Priya Kapur In a related development, the siblings are also seeking criminal action against Priya Kapur, according to an NDTV report. Sources said they have urged the court to invoke Sections 338 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, alleging that a fabricated will was created to exclude them from their inheritance.

In their submissions, Samaira and Kiaan have further claimed that both Sunjay Kapur and Priya Kapur were not in Gurugram on March 21, but in Delhi instead. Thave also stated that Karisma Kapoor was in touch with Sunjay Kapur via WhatsApp on that day to discuss Portuguese citizenship for the children.