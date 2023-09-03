Priyanka didn't tie rakhi to Rahul Gandhi? Cong rubbishes BJP's claim, ‘Not all families…’

A video on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's relationship was shared by the official Twitter (now called X) handle of the BJP making several massive claims like it was Priyanka Gandhi who advised Rahul Gandhi not to apologise over the Modi surname row that cost his Parliament membership. It was Priyanka Gandhi's conspiracy after being 'sidelined' for years, the narrator of the video claimed. It went on saying that on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, there was no rakhi on Rahul Gandhi's wrist. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate rubbished the claims and said not all families are same where people run away. Congress posted Rahul Gandhi's photo with a rakhi and said Rahul Gandhi keeps the rakhi throughout the year.

"Get both your eyes and brain treated. Rahul ji had a rakhi on the day of Raksha Bandhan. In fact, he keeps a rakhi throughout the year," Shrinate said.

'Between me and Rahul...': Priyanka Gandhi reacts to BJP's ‘tussle’ hint; ‘Sorry…but’

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the 'low' level of the official handle of the BJP and the 'desperation to be in power'.

On Raksha Bandhan, Rahul Gandhi was in Karnataka to launch the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana in which ₹2,000 will be provided per month to women head of the families. After the BJP claimed that Priyanka Gandhi did not tie rakhi to Rahul Gandhi, many social media users shared a clip from the Gruha Lakshmi launch programme where Rahul Gandhi in fact showed the rakhi tied by his sister and talked about it.

The video released by the BJP questioned the reality of the relationship between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi beyond the 'facade' of 'all in well'. "We have seen Tejashwi and Tej Pratap fight, Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar clash. Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav (uncle) are enemies. Is the same thing happening between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi?" the narrator of the video said.

"Priyanka Gandhi has been used for election. Wearing Indira Gandhi's saree, she has been campaigning for someone or the other in the family. In Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, Priyanka Gandhi held over 28 rallies and played a significant role in the party's victory. But Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, ensured the party's defeat in 39 elections. Still, Rahul Gandhi is given all the credit and he launched Gruha Lakshmi Scheme. Probably for this reason, Priyanka Gandhi shook Rahul Gandhi's hand off at the stage after Karnaka win," the video went on.

Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi know that if Priyanka Gandhi is given a chance, she will outshine Rahul, the video claimed. Using Acharya Pramod's statement on Priyanka Gandhi's candidature, the video said many Congress leaders have already sided with Priyanka Gandhi. "While small-time leaders of the party attend INDIA meeting, Rahul Gandhi did not take Priyanka Gandhi to any of the three meetings of the opposition alliance. Rahul Gandhi makes Priyanka campaign for election but does not give her a seat. And when there are talks about Priyanka contesting elections, she is given Varanasi where it is impossible for her to win against PM Modi. But Rahul is given the alternative of Wayanad," the video claimed. Rahul Gandhi takes states which are easier to win while Priyanka has been given Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, it said.

