Priyanka Gandhi hits out at PM Modi: ‘People know probe agencies being misused’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday over the Enforcement Directorate's probes against her family members, stating that his advisers were giving him the wrong inputs, as people were aware that probe agencies were being misused for political reasons. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that PM Modi was listening to incorrect advice as people were aware that probe agencies were being misused to target Congress leaders.(PTI)

The Wayanad MP also said that she was awaiting an “invitation” from the ED and wondered why she hadn't been summoned by the agency yet, reported PTI.

She dismissed the BJP's charge that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi had attempted to grab properties worth ₹2,000 crore from the National Herald through the NGO Young Indian.

She said that no one could sell these assets or pass them on to their heir. The assets were not in their names, claimed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and said that the allegations were a pack of lies.

She asserted that her family members were fully cooperating with the probe agency. She alleged that PM Modi's strategy did not seem to be working.

The ED recently filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court in New Delhi in the National Herald case, accusing them of allegedly laundering ₹988 crore.

The agency also recorded Robert Vadra's statement in a land deal-linked money laundering case last week.

She also commented on her husband, Robert Vadra, being questioned regarding a land deal-linked money laundering case, saying that she had been summoned several times and asked irrelevant questions, such as why he gave his mother ₹4 lakh in 2008.