Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over crime in state
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government over crime in the state.
"The father of a girl who did not withdraw her case against molestation in Hathras was murdered. The body of a girl, who had been missing for several days in Bulandshahr, was found buried in a house. Every day some family is screaming for justice on the ground, contrary to the false propaganda of the UP BJP government regarding crime," read Priyanka's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.
Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a man from Himachal Pradesh in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Bulandshahr.
"On February 28, a man had filed a missing complaint of his 13-year-old daughter. He alleged that a man named Harendra had kidnapped her. On Tuesday, the victim's body was recovered from the accused's house in Bulandshahr and around 7:30 today, we arrested him from Himachal Pradesh," said Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP, Bulandshahr.
The police said the accused attempted to rape the girl when she went to her house to drink water in Bulandshahr.
Amrish Sharma, a resident of Hathras, was shot dead by another man against whom he had filed a case in July 2018 for allegedly molesting his daughter, at a village in Sasni police station area on Monday, Uttar Pradesh police said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over crime in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Prevention better than cure’: Aviation minister Puri gets Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man gets life sentence for killing wife with sword at family court in Odisha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People voted once again for development: Kejriwal on Delhi municipal bypolls win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP: Man kills wife, two daughters with hammer over suspected illicit relations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Another Vyapam’: Agriculture officers recruitment exam candidates allege fixing
- A candidate questioned by MPPEB allowed a tainted company to conduct the exam. The same company was blacklisted by UP after a question paper of recruitment exam for sub-inspectors got leaked in 2017, he alleged.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not enough': BJP's Anil Vij on Rahul Gandhi 'accepting' Emergency was a mistake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case
- Justice Gautam Patel on Tuesday heard a defamation suit filed by model and actor Sakshi Malik against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd for allegedly using her photograph without permission in their movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Wildlife Day 2021: India seeing steady rise in animal population
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Even though I am innocent': Karnataka minister resigns over alleged sex tape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new deaths in 24 States/UTs including MP, Telangana: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi’s RR hospital
- With today’s vaccination, the President joins the ranks of statesmen and politicians who have gotten vaccinated since the second phase of vaccination started on March 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayawati slams Uttar Pradesh govt over law and order situation in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM takes first shot of Covid-19 vaccine
- The Chief Minister appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre proposes to take over mine auction, some states oppose
- The amendment also empowers the Central government to auction mines, which the states have failed to auction. Of the 143 such mines listed for auctioning, states have auctioned only 7 since 2015, the amendment said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox