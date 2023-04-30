Enhanced pay for Anganwadi workers if voted to power in Karnataka: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that if the Congress is voted to power in the upcoming assembly election in Karnataka, the honorarium of workers at major Anganwadis would be increased from Rs.11,500 to Rs.15,000 per month, and for those in mini Anganwadis from Rs.7,500 to Rs.10,000.

Priyanka Gandhi addresses a public rally in Belagavi’s Khanapur in Karnataka (Twitter/@INCIndia)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress would also increase the honorarium of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers to Rs.8,000 per month and Rs.5,000 per month for women working for the mid-day meal programme, Gandhi said at a public rally in Belagavi’s Khanapur.

The Congress leader also promised to give Rs. 3 lakh to major Anganwadi workers on their retirement or to their nominee in the event of premature death and Rs. 2 lakh to those working in mini Anganwadis.

Also Read: BJP betrayed public, trying to divert from real issues: Priyanka Gandhi in Karnataka

Hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gandhi said that the people of the state are seeing and understanding at every level how they have been looted and cheated. “Don’t divert the issue. The main issues are unemployment, inflation, and development, on which people have been looted. These are the only issues,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The BJP has betrayed the public at all levels. They are trying to divert the public from the main topic, which is unemployment. No development work has been done in the state,” Gandhi said.

Highlighting the issues undertaken by the Congress party for the upcoming Karnataka polls, she said that the Congress will not divert the public from the real issues.

“This election is for the public to choose their leader. They are well aware that they have been looted, and they want a change now,” the Congress leader added.

Tearing in prime minister Narendra Modi during her speech, Gandhi said, “I have never before seen a PM who does not care about your troubles but comes crying to you instead. His office has made a list. No, don’t be fooled. It’s not the list of your problems, but of the alleged abuses that PM insists have been hurled at him.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Show some strength Modi Ji. Take a lesson in courage from my brother. In public life one has to listen to some harsh things and then move ahead,” she added.

In Belagavi, Gandhi also visited the house of a middle-class woman who runs a small tea stall. She informed about the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme and highlighted the party’s fifth guarantee, which promises free public transport to all women.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a public meeting in Shivamogga on Sunday. The senior Congress leader slammed the ruling government over rampant corruption in the state.

Also Read: On PM Modi’s ‘abused me 91 times’, Priyanka Gandhi says, ‘Mere bhai se seekho’

He said, “Allegations of bribery have disturbed people’s sleep. The Contractors’ Association complained to the President, PM, and Lokayukta, regarding corruption but to no avail. Modi talks about clean governance, but those who commit corruption are next to him.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Referring to Modi’s allegations that the Congress abused him “91 times” in different ways and similarly abused people like B R Ambedkar, Kharge said that words are being twisted in order to consolidate the votes of Scheduled Castes (SCs). “I don’t know how he remembers the 91 times Congress leaders have scolded him. If it’s true, let him provide proof,” Kharge said.

Elections are scheduled to be held on 10 May to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 13 May.