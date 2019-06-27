Priyanka Gandhi to hold open house sessions in east UP districts

Congress general secretary for east UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold open house sessions in every district of the region as she begins her intensive tour to the ‘poorvanchal’ region of Uttar Pradesh in July.

“During her tour, Priyanka will review and reconstitute her party’s organizational units at grass roots level following dissolution of all the district Congress committees,” said a senior Congress leader associated with the exercise to revamp the Congress in the state.

Priyanka, who has been holding meetings with the party men and taking feedback from them for the past one month, has appointed Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu as the party’s in-charge for revamping the party organisation in the state.

Under the first phase of the Congress programme, all the District Congress Committees (DCCs) have been dissolved. At Priyanka’s behest, four teams have been touring districts of the state. All India Congress Committee secretaries and other senior party leaders are members of these teams that have been asked to camp in a district for at least two days before giving feedback to Priyanka about the situation at the grassroots levels.

One such team comprising AICC secretary Zubair Khan and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s Lok Sabha representative KL Sharma had recently visited Amethi to give feedback about the party’s functioning and factors that led to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s defeat in Amethi that was so far considered to be the bastion of Nehru-Gandhi family. The new DCCs are likely to have 50 percent office bearers of less than 40 year of age. They will give more representation to women and ensure that youth from Dalit and other backward classes also get their due.

“Besides getting feedback from teams, Priyanka has held review meetings with party leaders in New Delhi in the past few weeks. She also held a meeting with the party’s office bearers, candidates, coordinators in 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Rae Bareli on June 12. She has had one to one meetings with about 960 persons from different sections of the society. Those, who have met Priyanka at one to one meetings include party leaders, workers, farmers, traders, women, students, professors and doctors,” said the leader.

After her entry into politics, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had appointed Priyanka along with AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia as the party’s incharge for east and west UP respectively. Rahul had tasked both the leaders to rebuild the party organisation in the state and ensure that a Congress government was formed in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 10:31 IST