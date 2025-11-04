The Bengaluru Police have initiated an investigation after a 34-year-old woman from West Bengal employed as a domestic worker alleged that she was assaulted by police personnel attached to Varthur police station on October 30, a senior police officer said on Monday. Probe launched after Bengal woman accuses police personnel of torture

Whitefield deputy commissioner of police K Parashuram said the department received the complaint on November 2. “I have ordered the Marathahalli assistant commissioner of police to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report within three days,” he said. “Disciplinary action will be taken if the officers are found guilty. The investigation is ongoing.”

According to Parashuram, the woman, identified as Sundari Bibi, worked at a flat in Shobha Apartments in Varthur. She was detained on October 30 following a complaint by residents over a missing diamond ring, the DCP added.

According to her complaint, instead of a lawful inquiry, officers subjected her to severe physical torture, causing injuries to her head, back, limbs, and private parts.

“When I reached the Varthur police station with my husband, 5–6 police personnel tortured us. I was not even allowed to go to the restroom as they assaulted me on my private parts. My husband was beaten when he tried to help me. I was released only after local activist R. Khalemulla intervened,” says her complaint.

She is currently undergoing treatment at Bowring Hospital, where medical reports have reportedly confirmed serious physical trauma.

Trinamool Congress MP Samir Ul Islam, who also chairs the West Bengal Migrant Workers’ Welfare Board, took up the matter with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s office on Sunday.

Following his intervention, officials from the chief minister’s office reached out to Sundari to check on her condition and ascertain her safety, officials aware of the matter told reporters.