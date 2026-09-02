Thailand's visa-free policy changes for over 60 countries: What Indians should know

Thailand is planning to cut down the duration of visa-free stay for tourists from more than 60 countries and territories, including India. The existing 60-day limit will be reduced to 30 days from September 15, the country’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Thailand has recently arrested foreigners accused of offences including drug-related crimes and sex trafficking. (Representative)

The development comes as Thailand seeks to tighten its immigration rules and prevent foreigners from misusing the visa-exemption system. Tourism remains a major part of the country’s economy, but authorities have raised concerns over crimes involving foreigners.

What changes for Indian tourists? Indian passport holders will continue to be eligible to travel to Thailand without a visa. However, from September 15, they will be allowed to stay for up to 30 days, instead of the 60-day period available since 2024.

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The 60-day rule will remain in place until September 14. Travellers entering Thailand before the new rule takes effect will retain the stay period applicable to them.

The new 30-day limit will apply to more than 60 countries and territories, including India, China, the US and 27 European Union countries.