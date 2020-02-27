Prohibitory orders imposed in Rajasthan’s Baran, police fear threat to communal harmony

india

The district administration of Baran has imposed prohibitory orders in the district till April 30, fearing possible attempts by anti-social elements to disturb communal harmony and deterioration of law and order in the district.

District Collector, Baran, Inder Singh Rao said that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed to maintain law and order and ensure peace in the district given the present situation where anti social elements may disturb communal harmony and breach law and order.

“It has been found that there are possibilities of meetings in public places, destruction of religious places due to which prohibitory orders have been enforced,” he said.

He added that religious processions, agitations, sit-ins or public meetings by social, political or common men without prior permission will remain prohibited.

“Organizers will have to seek permission from the concerned competent authority or sub divisional magistrate for organizing such processions, rallies, sit-ins or public meetings,” he said.

The public display of firearms or sharp edged weapons will also remain prohibited while no one will be able to distribute explosive substances, chemical products or harmful liquor bottled products.

Posts spreading communal hatred on social media by any person or organization will also remain prohibited in the district.