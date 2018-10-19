Sabarimala row: Protesters attack house of controversial activist on temple trek

The house of activist Rehana Fathima, one of the two women attempting to enter the Sabarimala temple, was attacked Friday morning.

Two unidentified bike borne people attacked her house in Kochi and threw stones. (Follow live updates here)

In March this year, 31-year-old Fathmia hit the headlines some time back after she posed bare-breasted with watermelons to register her protest against the sexist and derogatory remarks against women by a professor in Kozhikode. She was also associated with the kiss of love movement.

