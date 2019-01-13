Protesters, cops clash at militant’s funeral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

A day after two militants were killed in Kulgam, protesters clashed with security forces Sunday during the funeral of one of the militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer condemned the clash in which seven civilians were injured.

Stone-pelting youngsters clashed with the security forces in Sugan village, from which hailed al-Badr commander Zeenat-ul-Islam who was killed in a gunfight with the security forces along with his accomplice Shakeel Ahmad Dar. The security forces on Sunday fired in the air to disperse the protesters who resorted to violence while marching to attend the funeral of the militant commander, a police officer said. Police said the injured protesters, including one who suffered a bullet wound, is critical in a hospital.

Mehbooba said in a statement: “Reports of aerial firing ... are very unfortunate and disturbing. Such interference in the religious affairs is undesirable and may backfire, leading to further anger and alienation.” “Use of brutal force on the martyr’s funeral is not only un-Islamic and undemocratic but contrary to human values,” tweeted Umer.

Meanwhile, police revealed that Zeenat was carrying a ~12 lakh reward on his head. Zeenat had a “long history of terror crimes” since 2006. It added he was earlier affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen. Zeenat allegedly helped militants as an over ground worker before his arrest in 2008. He got married upon his release in 2010 before joining LeT in 2015. He then switched to the HM. Zeenat is believed to have been behind a 2017 ambush in which three soldiers were killed.

