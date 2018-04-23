Protesters pelt stones at army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir

Clashes broke out at two places in Shopian and Pulwama districts on Monday after protesters in Jammu and Kashmir pelted stones at army personnel at these places.

Informed sources in the police said protesting youth pelted stones at an army vehicle in Shopian’s Pinjora village prompting the army personnel inside the vehicle to fire several shots in the air to disperse the mob.

In Murran village of Pulwama, another team of the army was attacked upon with stones by protesters, following which clashes erupted between the security forces and the demonstrators.

