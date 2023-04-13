Home / India News / IIT Madras students hold protest for suspension of PhD supervisor

IIT Madras students hold protest for suspension of PhD supervisor

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Apr 13, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Hundreds of students gathered at the central point on campus, the Gajendra circle, and began their protest overnight on April 11.

Protests emerged in IIT Madras demanding the suspension of a PhD supervisor until enquiry is complete in the case where a PhD scholar died by suicide on March 31. Posters have come up across campus with the student’s photo demanding justice.

Posters have come up across IIT-Madras’s campus with the student’s photo demanding justice.
Posters have come up across IIT-Madras’s campus with the student’s photo demanding justice.

The deceased student’s family alleged that the supervisor added pressure on him and following their meeting on March 31 morning, the student uploaded a Whatsapp status, “I’m not good enough” and died by hanging in his room outside of campus. (READ: ‘I am sorry…’: IIT-Madras student posts WhatsApp status before hanging himself)

Hundreds of students gathered at the central point on campus, the Gajendra circle, and began their protest overnight on April 11. They shared their demands in a meeting with IIT-M’s director V Kamakoti, and resumed the protest again at 6 pm on April 12.

“The guide shouldn’t be involved in the inquiry process. From the students’ side, we request the suspension of the guide.” Secondly, they want immunity of the students involved in the inquiry against the guide. External retired judges should be involved in the inquiry committee to gain their trust, the students added.

“We scholars mentioned that we don’t have any trust in the inquiry procedure being conducted by the internal committee as well as the police department,” said a note shared by the students. “Several worries with respect to the supervisor threatening the students of the lab not to disclose any details of the incident have been discussed at the protest.”

The victim’s brother in an email to the institute’s director and other faculty, had blamed the PhD supervisor for his brother’s death, HT had reported on April 6.

He attached a six page handwritten letter saying that his brother was on medication for mental health issues which the supervisor knew and worsened it by adding pressure on him. He had a meeting with his supervisor on March 31 morning, came back home and put up the Whatsapp status “I’m not good enough” before killing himself, he adds.

“He had informed us that his degree will be delayed because the guide was making him do extra work,” he said. He was meant to complete his PhD thesis in three months. He added that his brother’s access to the lab was restricted. On the day of his suicide, IIT-M said that he was a student with an “exemplary academic and research record” and this was “a big loss to the research community.” The Velachery police had registered a case of unnatural death on March 31.

When HT had contacted the PhD supervisor Ashis Kumar Sen earlier, he said that only the institute could give the facts. This is the third suicide in IIT-M since February.

Earlier on March 14, a 20-year-old student died by suicide inside a hostel in IIT-M. On February 14, a post-graduate student died by suicide and another student attempted suicide by consuming pills but he was rescued. Following this the students had gone on an overnight protest against the management. They placed a list of demands and actions with IIT-M director including an external expert committee to study the mental health of IIT-M students, addressing the professor- student relationship for research scholars, increasing facilities at the institute’s medical centre. IIT-Madras director had then said that financial stress, personal reasons, academic pressure and health issues are key reasons behind suicides on the campus.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

Topics
access campus director email faculty family guide hanging hostel immunity management meeting mental health police department pressure students suicide suspension trust + 17 more
access campus director email faculty family guide hanging hostel immunity management meeting mental health police department pressure students suicide suspension trust + 16 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out