'Public is suffering due to pollution': TDP MP Kallisetti rides bicycle to Parliament wearing mask. Watch

In a symbolic gesture to highlight the severity of air pollution in the national capital, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Appalanaidu Kallisetti rode a bicycle to Parliament on Monday, wearing a mask. TDP MP Appalanaidu Kallisetti rode a bicycle to Parliament on Monday. (Screengrab from ANI video)

Kallisetti said the move was motivated by the deteriorating air quality in Delhi and the health hazards it poses to residents. “The public is suffering due to the problem of pollution in Delhi. My motivation is to promote a pollution-free Delhi and raise awareness about the issue,” he told news agency ANI.

Delhi has been grappling with severe air pollution in recent months, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) often crossing the ‘severe’ mark. Residents have reported health issues ranging from respiratory problems to eye irritation, and authorities have imposed measures like construction bans and work-from-home directives to combat the crisis.

Delhi AQI on Monday

Delhi woke up to yet another winter morning wrapped in thick smog on Monday, as air quality stayed firmly in the ‘severe’ category across the national capital for the third consecutive day.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 441 at 1 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The dense haze was visible across Delhi in the morning, making it difficult to see even a short distance ahead.

Flights from the national capital were also impacted, with both the airport and airlines issuing advisories as visibility conditions worsened.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor', and 401–500 'severe'.

Delhi Airport advisory

A total of 61 flights were cancelled and over 400 others were delayed as a dense blanket of smog continued to cover Delhi and its adjoining areas on Monday morning, HT has learnt.

Delhi airport issued a travel advisory for passengers on Monday, December 15, warning that flight operations may experience disruptions.

"Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused," the airport said in a post on the social media platform X.

GRAP-4 invoked in Delhi

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Saturday, the strictest measure under its air pollution control plan.

The measures included a ban on all construction and demolition activities in the Delhi-NCR region. The Delhi government also directed 50 per cent of staff in government and private offices to work from home, while all schools up to Class 11 (except Class 10) were instructed to conduct classes in hybrid mode, both physical and online.