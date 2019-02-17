 Pulwama terror attack: T-series removes Pakistani singers’ songs from YouTube after Raj Thackeray’s MNS warning
Pulwama terror attack: T-series removes Pakistani singers’ songs from YouTube after Raj Thackeray’s MNS warning

In 2016, after the Uri attacks, the Raj Thackeray-led party had similarly set a 48-hour deadline for all Pakistani artists working in India to leave the country.

india Updated: Feb 17, 2019 08:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Pulwama terror attack,Pulwama attack,Pakistani singers
Following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, the film wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Saturday asked music label companies to stop working with Pakistani singers.

Following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, the film wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Saturday asked music label companies to stop working with Pakistani singers.

“We have verbally communicated to Indian music companies like T-Series, Sony Music, Venus, Tips Music etc to not work with Pakistani singers. These companies should stop it immediately or we will take action in our own style,” Amey Khopkar, head of the MNS Chitrapat Sena told PTI.

Recently, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series had collaborated with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam for two different singles.

“They have removed their songs (from the company’s YouTube channel) post our warning,” Khopkar claimed.

In 2016, after the Uri attacks, the Raj Thackeray-led party had similarly set a 48-hour deadline for all Pakistani artists working in India to leave the country.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 08:39 IST

