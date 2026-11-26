“The six suspects were taken into custody following an investigation into the attack reported near Gate No. 4 of the court on November 25. The arrested include Chavan, Amol Ramchandra Chavan (48), Swapnil Bajirao Gawali (28), Omkar Santosh Pawar (18) and Suraj Sadhu Malekar (22). A minor has also been detained,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Gauhar Hasan said on Thursday.

The prime accused, Akshay Subhash Chavan (20), is the brother of a man who was murdered earlier in a case in which the victim of Wednesday’s attack, Mandar Kiwale, is an accused, police said.

The accused allegedly targeted him while he was outside the court premises. (Representative file photo)

Five people were arrested while a minor was detained in connection with the attack on a murder accused outside Pune’s Shivajinagar district and sessions court on Wednesday afternoon.

How many people were arrested in the Pune court attack?

How many people were arrested in the Pune court attack?

According to police, the attack is linked to the earlier murder case involving Kiwale. The accused allegedly targeted him while he was outside the court premises. The attackers allegedly assaulted him with sickles and also opened fire before fleeing on two-wheelers. Kiwale sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

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“The five accused have been arrested and a minor has been detained in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway,” DCP Hasan said.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the investigation was being pursued to establish the circumstances leading to the attack and the involvement of all those associated with it.

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Police are probing the roles played by the arrested accused and whether more persons were involved in planning or executing the attack.