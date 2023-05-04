Home / India News / DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for providing ‘secret information’ to Pakistani agent

DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for providing ‘secret information’ to Pakistani agent

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
May 04, 2023 09:42 PM IST

An offense under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act has been registered with Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai.

A scientist working for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, who held a senior position in the premier defence research institute, was arrested on Wednesday. (Representative Image)
The scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a "Pakistan Intelligence Operative" through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official said. It was a case of honeytrap, he added. The accused, who held a senior position in the premier defence research institute, was arrested on Wednesday.

"The scientist, by misusing his position, despite knowing that the officials secrets in his possession if obtained by the enemy country can pose a threat to the security of the country, provided the details to the enemy country," an ATS release said.

An offense under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act has been registered with Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai and further probe is on, it added.

drdo
