‘Decided to leave politics’: Punjab AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Maan resigns from Kharar seat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and singer-turned-politician Anmol Gagan Maan on Sunday resigned as a member of the Punjab Assembly, announcing her decision to quit politics altogether. Anmol Gagan Maan resigns as Punjab MLA, says she is quitting politics.(X-@AnmolGaganMann)

The Kharar MLA submitted her resignation to Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

“My heart is heavy, but I have decided to leave politics. My resignation from the post of MLA to the Speaker should be accepted,” Maan wrote in Punjabi on X (formerly Twitter).

“My best wishes are with the party. I hope the Punjab government will live up to the expectations of the people,” she added.

Maan was elected from Kharar in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections and briefly served as a minister in the Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet. She held key portfolios including tourism and culture, investment promotion, labour and hospitality before being dropped in a cabinet reshuffle last year.

Before entering politics, Maan was a popular Punjabi singer known for songs such as Suit, Ghaint Purpose, and Sherni.

Anmol Gagan Maan had met AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal three days ago for an “in-depth discussion”.

Sharing a post on X, she said, “Had an in-depth discussion with our National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji on various key issues. His dream of uplifting society always fills us with courage and inspiration.”