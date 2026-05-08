AMRITSAR: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday said the recently enacted anti-sacrilege Act was a “political conspiracy challenging Guru Granth and Guru Panth”. Punjab anti-sacrilege law a pol conspiracy: SGPC head in U-turn

Dhami’s remarks came as Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s ‘Shukrana Yatra’ (thanksgiving procession being carried out with regard to the legislation) reached the Golden Temple. The SGPC chief had earlier welcomed the Act, calling it a “positive development”.

The change in Dhami’s stance comes in the backdrop of Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj disapproving the legislation. Giani Kuldeep Singh had said that the law was brought without consultations with the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs and the Panth (the Sikh community).

Coinciding with the arrival of the CM’s “Shukrana Yatra” at the Golden Temple, a special gathering was convened by the SGPC chief. Sikh preachers, Granthi Singhs, management committees, and Akhand Paathi Sabhas attended the gathering.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the law passed by the Punjab government not only interferes directly with Sikh institutions but also creates serious doubts among the Sikh Sangat. He pointed out that the government’s intention is evident from the fact that the Act is not even available in Punjabi in a Punjabi-speaking state.

He said the Khalsa Panth supports stricter punishment for those responsible for disrespecting Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and does not oppose any law that ensures such punishment. However, it is unacceptable for the government to use such legislation to interfere in Sikh institutions, Gurdwara committees, and Panthic affairs.

The SGPC president said that the “Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act 2026” appears to be a political conspiracy that challenges Guru Granth and Guru Panth, instead of punishing those guilty of sacrilege.

In his address, head Granthi of Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) Giani Amarjeet Singh said that the wording used in the law directly amounts to “disrespect” of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. He urged the community to remain vigilant against the “mischievous action” by the government.

Dismissing the claims of inadequate consultation, the chief minister said, “It’s been 14 years since an SGPC election was held. It is no longer a constitutional body. The sangat (Sikh community) across entire world accepts this law. Why is it not accepted by the largest Sikh organisation?”