Punjab bus driver suspended for shooting TikTok video on moving bus

The Punjab Roadways, on Wednesday, suspended a bus driver after his TikTok videos, shot while driving the roadways bus, went viral on social media. TikTok is a popular social media platform for creating and sharing customised music videos.

The driver, identified as Amanjot Brar, was on his way from Jalandhar to Delhi on July 7, when he shot a video while lipsyncing a song on his smartphone.

When the videos came to light, the roadways general manager took swift action. The driver was suspended and a department inquiry was launched to take further action against him.

The department also issued strict directions to all drivers against using the phone or making videos while driving buses, as the distraction could lead to a loss of several lives.

“The shocking negligence could not be ignored. I suspended him immediately after I saw the video,” said Punjab Roadways general manager Parneet Singh Minhas. He said a strict warning has been issued to other employees against using this app or their phones while driving.

DOPE TEST FOR STAFF

In a measure to ensure safety for passengers and commuters, the roadways will hold a mandatory medical fitness and dope test for all its bus drivers and conductors next week. “The test has been ordered to prevent road mishaps,” Minhas said.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 11:00 IST