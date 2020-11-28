e-paper
Home / India News / Punjab CM Amarinder Singh urges farmers to accept Amit Shah’s appeal

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh urges farmers to accept Amit Shah’s appeal

Amid reports of Amit Shah’s offer to hold discussions with farmers at the earliest, Amarinder Singh said it is in the best interest of the farming community and the nation at large.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:31 IST
Press Trust of India |Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India |Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Chandigarh
A large mass of protesting farmers assembled at Singhu border to protest against the farm reform laws, in New Delhi.
A large mass of protesting farmers assembled at Singhu border to protest against the farm reform laws, in New Delhi.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged farmers to accept Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s appeal and shift to the designated place for their protest, thus paving the way for early talks to resolve their issues.

Amid reports of Amit Shah’s offer to hold discussions with farmers at the earliest, Amarinder Singh said it is in the best interest of the farming community and the nation at large.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital to stage their protest and said the Centre is ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

Shah’s offer to advance talks with farmers from December 3 and his statement reflecting the Centre’s willingness to listen to the farmers is a welcome step, said the CM in a statement here.

He said the only solution to the current stalemate over the farm laws issue is discussion. Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre’s new farms laws stayed put at the Singhu and Tikri borders with the national capital for the third consecutive day on Saturday amid heavy police presence even after being offered the Sant Nirankari ground in Burari to hold peaceful demonstrations.

Since the home minister has made it clear that the Centre is “ready to deliberate on every problem and demand” of the farmers and will hold talks the day after they shifted to the designated site in Delhi, the farmer leaders should also move forward, said the CM.

Only by sitting across the table can both sides come to a solution to the problem, he added.

Pointing out that the purpose of their protest was not to block highways and inconvenience people but to pressure the Union government to listen to their voice, said the CM.

The farmers have already won half the battle by bringing the Union government to the negotiating table without further delay. In the circumstances, they should grab the Union home minister’s offer and make the most of the opportunity to resolve the crisis triggered by the Union laws, said Amarinder Singh.

He and his government are prepared to extend their full support to these negotiations and were willing to mediate in the collective interest of all, Amarinder Singh reiterated.

Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Watch: In J&K, Army soldiers carry new mother on stretcher on snow-covered road
