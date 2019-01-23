Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh protests Pak curbs on pilgrims

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday protested against Islamabad’s proposal to allow only Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, pointing out that Guru Nanak was a universal guru, revered by followers of all religions, especially Hindus.

Amarinder Singh urged the Centre to take up the issue with Islamabad when it sends its draft agreement for regulating pilgrims entry into its territory through the Kartarpur corridor.

In a statement, the chief minister said while Islamabad was well within its rights to set terms and conditions relating to its territorial safety and security, it should also take into consideration the fact that the first Sikh guru’s ideology is not confined to Sikhs but emulated by people from all faiths.

“The Sikh ethos prescribes non-discrimination, with even the concept of langar (community kitchen) being casteless service for all. A large number of Hindus in India are ardent followers of Guru Nanak, and it was their cherished dream to visit the Kartarpur gurdwara, which is associated with the first Sikh guru. All gurdwaras are open to everyone, without religious bias,” the CM said.

Citing media reports of the draft agreement being prepared by the Pakistan government on entry through the Kartarpur corridor, the chief minister also objected to the condition of limiting the number of people to 15 in a group. He added that the restriction of 500 pilgrims per day should be done away with, especially in November 2019, when the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak will be celebrated.

“There was for years the tradition of Hindu families converting their eldest sons to Sikhism. The influence of Sikhism in India was so strong that to exclude members of other religions was not something that Pakistan government should even remotely consider. To keep such followers out of Kartarpur Sahib just because they were not Sikh was not logical,” he said.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 22:23 IST