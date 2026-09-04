Punjab, Haryana governors, CMs extend Janmashtami greetings

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said Lord Krishna's life and teachings included the message of well-being and virtue.

Scores of people in both the states as well as Chandigarh thronged temples on the occasion, which is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

Chandigarh, The governors and chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana on Friday greeted people on Janmashtami.

How can I celebrate Janmashtami with my family?

How can I celebrate Janmashtami with my family?

What is the significance of Janmashtami in Hindu culture?

What is the significance of Janmashtami in Hindu culture?

"Lord Krishna propagated the concept of 'nishkam karma' while enlightening the people about the attainment of the ultimate truth through the path of 'dharma'," Kataria said.

"May this festival inspire us to follow the path of virtue. Let us celebrate with devotion and unity, embracing the values of righteousness in thought, words, and deeds," he added.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh said the timeless teachings of Lord Krishna, enshrined in the holy Bhagavad Gita, continue to guide humanity towards duty, righteousness, courage and selfless action.

"May Lord Krishna bless everyone with peace, prosperity and strength and inspire us to walk the path of truth and dharma," Ghosh said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a post on X in Punjabi, said, "Heartiest congratulations on Janmashtami to all the countrymen. May the grace of Lord Shri Krishna Ji remain upon you all. May every home be filled with happiness and prosperity."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in a post on X in Hindi, prayed that the festival bring love, devotion and positive energy into people's lives.

"I pray to Lord Krishna to illuminate the lives of every family in Haryana with happiness, prosperity, health, and peace.

"May this sacred festival infuse our lives with love, devotion, harmony, and new positive energy, and inspire us to walk the path of righteousness and truth," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.