Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab Police arrests 2 operatives of terror module with IED containing RDX

PTI |
Apr 13, 2025 12:58 PM IST

The DGP said that a 2.8 kg IED containing 1.6 kg RDX and a remote control have been recovered from them.

Two operatives of a terror module were arrested with an improvised explosive device (IED) containing RDX, a senior Punjab Police official on Sunday said.

The DGP said that a 2.8 kg IED containing 1.6 kg RDX and a remote control have been recovered from them.(HT_PRINT)
The DGP said that a 2.8 kg IED containing 1.6 kg RDX and a remote control have been recovered from them.(HT_PRINT)

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused -- identified as Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh -- were key operatives of the terror module operated by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, who is a close operative of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence, #Ferozepur arrests Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh, key operatives of a terror module operated by #Germany-based Gurpreet Singh @ Goldy Dhillon, a close operative of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang and foils plans of #Pakistan's ISI to disturb peace and harmony in the region," he said in a post on X.

Also Read: Punjab: BSF jawan injured in IED blast along Pak border in Gurdaspur

The DGP said that a 2.8 kg IED containing 1.6 kg RDX and a remote control have been recovered from them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the IED was intended for a targeted terror attack, he added.

Yadav said the NIA has declared a reward of 10 lakh on Dhillon.

A case has been registered under the Explosive Substances Act.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Punjab Police arrests 2 operatives of terror module with IED containing RDX
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On