Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab police arrests prime accused in Sarpanch Bachittar Singh’s murder case

ANI |
Apr 21, 2025 05:25 PM IST

Sukhbir Singh is a habitual offender with a criminal history of NDPS Act violations, Arms Act cases, and snatching incidents, said the Punjab DGP.

The Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Tarn Taran Police on Monday, has arrested Sukhbir Singh, the prime accused in the September 2024 murder of Sarpanch Bachittar Singh in Bikkar.

Punjab police arrested Sukhbir Singh, the prime accused in the September 2024 murder of Sarpanch Bachittar Singh.(HT file photo)
Punjab police arrested Sukhbir Singh, the prime accused in the September 2024 murder of Sarpanch Bachittar Singh.(HT file photo)

Taking on x, DGP Punjab Police wrote," In a breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on organised criminal networks, Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with @TarnTaranPolice arrests Sukhbir Singh, prime accused in the heinous murder of Sarpanch Bachittar Singh @ Bikkar in September 2024."

"The arrested person is a habitual offender with a criminal history of NDPS Act violations, Arms Act cases, and snatching incidents. The accused was wanted in an FIR registered at PS Sarhali, Tarn Taran. Further investigation is underway to identify his associates and unearth the full extent of his criminal activities," the DGP post added on X.

The post further added,"@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to ensuring justice for victims of crime and keeping the state safe and secure."

Earlier, in a joint operation, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Faridkot Police apprehended Manpreet Singh, alias Manni, an operative linked to the foreign-based gangster Gaurav, alias Lucky Patyal, and the Davinder Bambiha gang, following a brief exchange of fire in Faridkot.

Manpreet Singh, a key accused in the recent murder at Village Kapura in Moga on February 19 and a firing incident at Raja Dhabha in Jagraon on February 26, was injured during the encounter.

To escape the arrest, Manni opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory firing in which he sustained a bullet injury to his left leg. He has been admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Three individuals, including Manpreet and two accomplices who provided him shelter, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the Police, one 30-calibre pistol and five live cartridges were recovered during the operation. (ANI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Punjab police arrests prime accused in Sarpanch Bachittar Singh’s murder case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On